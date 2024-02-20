Sports

PSV vs DOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League

by Shivam Kumar

The UEFA Champions League is going to their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: PSV Eindhoven (PSV) and the team will play against Borussia Dortmund (DOR). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the match against each other and it is creating a buzz among fans. It is set to begin play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 21 February 2024 and the match will be played at Philips Stadion, a football stadium located in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous gameplay performances, predictions, and more.

PSV vs DOR Live Score

The UEFA Champions League is back with its next match and both teams will also perform their best which makes it more interesting. Both teams have played a total of six matches and going to play their first face-to-face match. PSV Eindhoven has faced two wins, one loss, or three draws. The team belongs to Group B and is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. Borussia Dortmund has faced three wins, one loss, or two draws. The team belongs to Group F and is ranked at the top of the points table. Keep reading…

PSV vs DOR (PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund) Match Details

Match: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund (PSV vs DOR)
Tournament: UEFA Champions League
Date: Wednesday, 21st February 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
PSV vs DOR Venue: Philips Stadion

PSV vs DOR (PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund) Starting 11

PSV Eindhoven (PSV) Possible Starting 11 1.Walter Benitez, 2. Andre Ramalho, 3. Jordan Teze, 4. Olivier Boscagli, 5. Sergino Dest, 6. Joey Veerman, 7. Jerdy Schouten, 8. Malik Tillman, 9. Luuk de Jong, 10. Ricardo Pepi, 11. Hirving Lozano

Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Gregor Kobel, 2. Nico Schlotterbeck, 3. Niklas Sule, 4. Julian Ryerson, 5. Ian Maatsen, 6. Emre Can, 7. Marco Reus, 8. Donyell Malen, 9. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, 10. Marcel Sabitzer, 11. Niclas Fullkrug

This upcoming football match will be the 7th match of both teams and it will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently hard because the last matches of both teams were superb and it makes the decision hard to predict. The prediction is hard currently. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day which makes this match more interesting. Keep connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

