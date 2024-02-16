PSV vs HRA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Dutch League

In this article, we will talk about the upcoming match of the Dutch League which is going to be played on 17 February. Yes, this league is back with its next football match and it is fixed to be played between PSV Eindhoven (PSV) and the other team Heracles (HRA). Both teams have a large number of fans worldwide who are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 12:30 am on Saturday 17 February 2024 at Philips Stadion, a popular football located in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Several details remain to share related to this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous gameplay performances, predictions, and more.

According to the points table, both teams have played a total of 21 matches and are going to play their second head-to-head match in this league. PSV Eindhoven has faced 19 wins, or two draws in the last matches and the team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Heracles has faced six wins, four draws, or eleven losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 14th place on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best until the end, so watch and enjoy. Read on…

PSV vs HRA (PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles) Match Details

Match: PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles (PSV vs HRA)

Tournament: Dutch League

Date: Saturday, 17th February 2024

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

PSV vs HRA Venue: Philips Stadion

PSV vs HRA (PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles) Starting 11

PSV Eindhoven (PSV) Possible Starting 11 1.Walter Benitez, 2. Andre Ramalho, 3. Jordan Teze, 4. Olivier Boscagli, 5. Sergino Dest, 6. Joey Veerman, 7. Johan Bakayoko, 8. Ismael Saibari, 9. Jerdy Schouten, 10. Luuk de Jong, 11. Hirving Lozano