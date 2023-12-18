Pune: 8 killed as Pick-up Vehicle Crashes into Auto-Rickshaw in Maharashtra

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the tragedy in Pune, Maharashtra: Eight individuals lose their lives as a pick-up vehicle collides with an auto-rickshaw. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A collision between a pickup vehicle and an auto-rickshaw in the Pune district of Maharashtra results in the tragic death of eight individuals. In Pune, Maharashtra, a high-speed pickup truck collided with an auto-rickshaw, leading to the fatalities of eight individuals. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on Sunday within the jurisdiction of the Otur police station on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, situated approximately 150 km from the area, officials reported.

An official further explained, “The collision occurred when the pick-up vehicle, traveling from Ahmednagar towards Kalyan (in Thane district), collided with the auto-rickshaw approaching from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga.” “The fatalities include seven individuals from the auto-rickshaw and the driver of the pickup vehicle,” he stated. In the previous year, Maharashtra witnessed a total of 14,883 fatalities in road accidents, marking an increase of 2,095 compared to the pre-Covid-19 year of 2019, where 12,788 fatalities were recorded. Official statistics indicate a rise of 144 incidents in 2022 compared to three years ago.

During the same period, there were 33,069 road accidents in the state, a slight increase from 32,925 in 2019. While the number of accidents rose by 0.44%, fatalities surged by 16.38%, reaching 27,218 injuries from 28,628. The pressing issue of road accidents gains attention following a tragic incident where 13 people, including five minors, lost their lives and 29 were injured. The accident involved a private bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe, which plunged into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district.

The bus, with 42 passengers on board, was en route from Pune to Mumbai when the incident occurred near Khopoli, 70 km from Mumbai, on the sharp S-shaped hairpin curve of the Bor Ghat mountain pass section, commonly known as Khandala Ghat. While Maharashtra experienced a decline in road accidents and fatalities in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic when movement was restricted due to the lockdown, the numbers surged in 2021 and continued this trend in 2022. In 2022, the state recorded 8,098 more road accident cases than the 24,971 in 2020, and 3,592 higher than the 29,477 incidents in 2021, according to the data.