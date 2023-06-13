Pune-Mumbai Expressway: Four Dead, 3 Critically Injured as Methanol Tanker Overturns

There is shocking and saddening news is coming forward related to the death of four people who died after a petrol tanker overturns and catches fire. This news is making the headlines of the news channels and running on the top of the internet sites. This news attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting search engine platforms to know more about this incident. In this article, we shared every single information of about this incident and also shared discussed some more details.

Police shared that a tanker carrying methanol overturned, spilling the highly inflammable and toxic chemical, and resulting in a fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala. It is shared that four people were killed in this fire incident and this incident was so terrible. This incident took place on Tuesday 12 June 2023 at about 11:40 pm on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala. As per the reports, the petrol from the tanker triggered a fire and there is a total of seven people were involved in this incident in which four died and three were seriously injured. The injured three were critically burned in this incident.

After this incident, the Highway Safety Patrol authorities closed both sides of the expressway for traffic. The exact timing is not confirmed but it is said that this incident occurred between 11:40 am to 12:30 pm. The exact cause of this incident is not shared but it is shared on the internet that the petrol tanker overturned after hitting a rock. Police shared that the small vehicles were diverted via the Khandala exit. Police reached the incident scene after getting reported and the investigators are determining what caused the accident. Swipe up this article and continue reading to know more about this incident.

It is shared that the tanker was moving on the Pune to Mumbai lane of the 94-km-long expressway and the police are continuing to fetch more information about this incident. Emergency response teams from Pune Rural police, Highway Safety Patrol, Expressway emergency response body, Pune Disaster Management Cell, and fire brigades from Lonavala and Khopoli municipal councils, launched a relief operation. Recently, police said that the tanker contains oil but later, Inspector Sitaram Dubal, in charge of Lonavala police station, shared that the probe has now revealed that it was carrying methanol. The injured three were admitted to the hospital and they are suffering from serious burning injuries.