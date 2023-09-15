Pune-Mumbai Highway: Two Injured In Accident Near Somatane Phata CCTV Footage

A collision that occurred on the Pune-Mumbai highway at Somatane Phata led to the unfortunate demise of two motorcyclists. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come from Ghaziabad stating that a collision that occurred on the former Pune-Mumbai highway at Somatane Phata led to the unfortunate demise of two motorcyclists. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. As per the highway police, the accident took place approximately at 8:15 am in the vicinity of Hotel Bholenath at Somatane Phata. Officials reported that on Wednesday, an accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway at Somatane Phata resulted in the tragic loss of two individuals on motorcycles.



According to the highway police, the incident occurred at approximately 8:15 am near Hotel Bholenath on Somatane Phata when an SUV collided with two motorcyclists. The driver of the car has been charged and a case has been lodged at the Talegaon Dabhade police station. The victims have been identified as Arjun Shankar Shelke (38) from Nigdi and Bhalchandra Kisan Aherkar (37) from Pimpri-Chinchwad. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279, 304 (a), and 427, along with sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Pune-Mumbai Highway

Highways SP Lata Phad mentioned that an ongoing investigation into the accident is in progress. Additionally, post-mortems were conducted on the deceased, following which their remains were handed over to their respective families. In recent years, India has witnessed approximately 500,000 road accidents, resulting in the tragic loss of around 150,000 lives and injuries to approximately 500,000 individuals. India, as a participant in the Brasilia Declaration, has set a target to reduce road accidents and traffic-related fatalities by 50% by 2022.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill of 2016 is currently on the agenda for consideration and approval during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. This bill aims to tackle issues related to road accidents, third-party insurance, and the implementation of road safety measures. In light of these developments, we present some statistics concerning road accidents, the factors contributing to them, and third-party motor vehicle insurance.

The road infrastructure in India has seen significant expansion over the years, with the total road length increasing from around 400,000 kilometers in the 1950s to approximately 5.5 million kilometers by 2015. A substantial portion of this growth has occurred in rural areas, where rural roads account for 61% of the total, and roads constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) make up 20%. In contrast, urban roads make up only 9% of the overall road network. The expansion of rural roads can be attributed to initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, launched in 2000, aimed at enhancing road connectivity in rural regions.



National Highways constitute 2% of the total road length, while State Highways comprise 3%. Project Roads, constituting 7% of the total road length, encompass roads constructed by various state departments (such as forest, irrigation, and electricity), public sector undertakings like the Steel Authority of India, and the Border Roads Organisation. Since 2000, the road network in the country has grown by 39%, but the number of registered vehicles has surged by approximately 158%. While the expansion of the road network faces physical limitations, the consistent rise in the number of vehicles on the roads could result in congestion and an increased risk of road accidents.