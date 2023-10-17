Pune: Private Company Employee Loses ₹14L in four months in Task Fraud

Good Day Readers, Today miserable news has come from pune stating that a woman doing a private job has been chewted on online scams and resulted in losing her hard-earned money worth 13 lac. Stay tuned with this article to find out the happenings of this news. A woman originally from Pune was lured with the promise of payment in exchange for providing online ratings for hotels and restaurants. Unfortunately, she ended up losing over Rs 13 lakh in the process. Since the start of this year, we’ve encountered numerous instances where individuals have fallen victim to losing their earned income due to placing trust in online strangers.

Typically, these victims are enticed by fraudsters with the promise of quick earnings for seemingly innocuous tasks. However, as they begin to complete these assignments, they are frequently coerced into making investments, resulting in the loss of their hard-earned money. A recent Pune-based incident has come to light, involving a woman employed in a private company who attempted to supplement her income through online means. She was informed that she could earn money by providing online ratings for hotels and restaurants. Regrettably, the outcome of this endeavor was a loss exceeding Rs 13 lakh. Keep reading to discover the full details of what transpired.

Private Company Employee Loses ₹14L in Four Months

As per a report from TOI, this woman had been employed at a private company in Pune. Unfortunately, she fell victim to online scammers and lost an amount totaling Rs 13.76 lakh. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with the Wakad police. According to her statement, the scammers approached her on July 18, offering a part-time job opportunity.



Initially, she agreed to this offer, which involved rating hotels and restaurants online with a promise of Rs 150 for each rating. At first, she successfully completed some tasks and earned money. However, later on, she was instructed to undertake “prepaid tasks.” The woman remained in contact with the scammers, diligently completing the assigned tasks until October 13. When the woman attempted to withdraw the money she had invested, along with the accrued profit, she was denied such a withdrawal. Instead, she was pressured to invest more in order to supposedly increase her earnings. It was at this point that she decided to seek assistance from the police.