Punjab: 2 Medical College Students Killed, Two Injured in Bathinda, CCTV Video

by Shivam Kumar

There is shocking news coming forward related to a tragic two-wheeler vehicle crash incident in which two students were involved. Of the two victims, one was killed and identified as Haridev. The news of this crash incident is making headlines on the news channels and continuously running in the trends of various social media pages. There is an investigation was also related to this incident and the authorities are on the way to gathering more details related to this fatal crash. In this article, we are going to talk about this accident event and the victims who were involved in this, so read it completely.

2 Medical College Students Killed

At present, the excat details surrounding this fatal crash are not revealed and not all the information has been confirmed. According to the exclusive sources, Haridev was a native of Kerala and a diploma student in a science college in Devanahalli. His death news was officially announced on social media via post and there is a statement also shared by the deputies that states “Haridev was riding a two-wheeler with his friend on Sunday night when it collided with a metal grill near Kannamangala Gate. His friend suffered minor injuries.” Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

Student Killed in Road Accident

The excat details are not revealed but our sources have gathered all the available details. It was a two-wheeler vehicle crash incident that occurred on Sunday 24 December 2023 when the vehicle tragically crashed into a metal grill near Kannamangala Gate. Two students were involved in this accident, one of whom died and the other received minor injuries. The deceased was identified as Haridev and he was a native of Kerala. He was also a diploma student in a science college in Devanahalli who was killed in this fatal road accident. Keep continuing your reading by scrolling down this page.

The cases of crashes and accidents are increasing day by day and many individuals lost their lives after being involved. The Indian Government needs to take some strict towards it because it has become a serious issue for the country. It is reported that every day, around 460 people lose their lives in crashes and accidents. Recently, a terrible accident also took place in which Haridev was killed. It occurred on Sunday 24 December 2023 and alongside him, one more student fatally lost his life after being involved in this accident. The exact details are not revealed. We will update our article soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

