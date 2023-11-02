Punjab: 6 People, including a Minor, Killed in Road Accident in Sangrur, Caught on Camera

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a tragic road accident in Sangrur, Punjab claims the lives of six individuals, including a minor. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tragic road accident in Sangrur, Punjab claims the lives of six individuals, including a minor. The occurrence occurred at approximately 1:30 AM as the victims were on their way back from Malerkotla to Sunam in a Maruti 800 car. During the early hours of Thursday, a tragic road accident near Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur claimed the lives of six individuals, one of whom was a 4-year-old child.

This tragic event occurred at approximately 1:30 AM as the victims were making their way back to Sunam from Malerkotla in a Maruti 800 car. They attempted to pass a truck near Mehlan Chowk, resulting in a head-on collision with another truck approaching from the opposite direction. The individuals who lost their lives have been identified as Neeraj Singla (37), his 4-year-old son, Lalit Bansal (45), Davesh Jindal (33), Deepak Jindal (30), and Vijay Kumar (50), all residents of Sunam. Sub Inspector (SI) Parteek Jindal, who serves as the Station House Officer (SHO) at Chhajli police station, confirmed that the victims perished at the scene of the accident.

The bodies have been placed in the mortuary of Sangrur Civil Hospital for postmortem. “We are awaiting the arrival of the deceased’s family members and will initiate legal proceedings based on their statements,” stated the SI. Distracted driving is a pervasive issue affecting every state, driven by the proliferation of new devices, an “always-on” culture, and the misconception that multitasking is safe. In 2018, 2,841 individuals lost their lives, and 400,000 suffered injuries in accidents caused by distracted drivers.

This problem has continued to escalate, with 3,142 people dying in crashes due to distracted driving in 2020. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advises individuals to keep their cell phones and other devices out of reach while driving. If you’re a passenger, offering to handle phone calls or navigation adjustments when a driver gets distracted by their phone can significantly enhance safety for everyone.