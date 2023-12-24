CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Punjab: Two Medical College Students Killed, Two Injured in Bathinda Road Accident

16 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Two students from a medical college lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Bathinda, Punjab. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A speeding car collided with a divider before crashing into a pole near the entry gate of a recently constructed multi-level parking facility on Mall Road in Bathinda. Late on Friday, two students from Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Bathinda lost their lives, while two of their friends suffered injuries in a car collision with a pole, as reported by the police.

On Friday night in Bathinda, the car carrying the four medical students collided with a road divider and subsequently crashed into a unipole near the entry gate of the recently constructed multi-level parking on Mall Road, according to the police. Amandeep Singh, an intern at the institute, and Ranjan Jassal, a second-year MBBS student, were identified as the deceased. Saket Yadav and Rytham Bansal, both in their second year of MBBS, sustained injuries in the incident. According to Bathinda Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh, Jassal, Yadav, and Bansal had obtained leave from the hostel to accompany their senior, Amandeep.

They were in Amandeep’s Honda City car. The fast-moving vehicle initially collided with a road divider before crashing into a unipole near the parking entry gate. Amandeep and Jassal lost their lives instantly. Rytham, with critical injuries, was referred to Adesh Medical College, while Saket is reported to be in stable condition. All the individuals involved in the incident are in their early twenties. Preliminary investigations suggest that the primary cause of the tragic accident near the recently constructed multi-level parking on the local Mall Road could be attributed to faulty road engineering. While road accidents typically result in more injuries than deaths, data indicates that in certain states like Punjab, there were more fatalities than injuries.

In 2022, Punjab recorded 6,122 road accidents, leading to 4,688 deaths and 3,372 injuries. The preceding year saw 6,097 road accidents, resulting in 4,516 deaths and 3,034 injuries. The number of fatalities in Haryana was 4,983, and it increased to 5,228 in 2022. During these two years, accidents resulted in injuries to 7,972 and 8,353 individuals, respectively. As per the report, accidents serve as signals of bottlenecks and obstacles disrupting the seamless traffic flow. Consequently, the NCRB gathers comprehensive data on traffic accidents, encompassing road incidents, to analyze trends and patterns. This information aids planners in formulating suitable preventive strategies.

