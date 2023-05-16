Pushap Vihar: South Delhi’s Amrita School Receives Bomb Threat Vial E-mail

We are sharing with you the information about an incident that created a sensation in the morning today. Information about the bomb in school premises scared the people today in south Delhi. The incident happened in a school in South Delhi’s Pushap Vihar. The school received a frightening e-mail after which a wave of terror spread in the school and the nearby areas. It is not the first time that education institutes received horrific e-mails. Who sent the email and how are the situation and the investigation procedures, let’s know from our sources. Scroll down for the entire information that created havoc today morning in Delhi.

It has been reported that on Tuesday morning Amrita School in Pushap Vihar in Saket received a scary e-mail about a bomb threat in the school. The e-mail was received around 6.30 am. The school authorities immediately informed the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police South Delhi Chandan Chowdhary reached the school with his team and Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) as soon as they receive the information about the bomb threat. The bomb disposal team thoroughly checked the premises and nothing was found, the police said. The school was evacuated at once when the email was received. As the school starts usually after 7 am, the staff and some sports students were present only in the school.

South Delhi’s Amrita School Receives Bomb Threat

The police officials are trying to reach the mischievous person, who sent the email. It seems that any student has done a prank to avoid the exams. The police officials are investigating and interrogating the suspicious persons. The hoax emails of bomb threats have been received many times over the past few days in different schools in the capital. However, bomb squad teams found nothing after an intense search. Earlier, in the month of April, a school in south Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar received such an email.

Also on Thursday, the Delhi Public School on Mathura Road received an email about a bomb being planted on the premises. That also turned out to be a fake e-mail. Similar incidents have been reported in some other schools too. These all incidents are seeming students’ pranks to get rid of the tests. On Thursday at DPS Mathura Road, an e-mail stated that “I am going to blast the school at 11 am on May 12.” These consistent bomb threats via emails are suggesting that there is a need for good communication between the school administrations and the students, as all the cases indicate pranks. Still, no risk can be taken after receiving such information, but the underlying causes need to be addressed. Stay tuned.