Pyotr Kucherenko Death Reason? Russian Deputy Minister Died of Illness 2023

We are going to share the news of the sudden passing of Pyotr Kucherenko, who was the Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation. His sudden and mysterious death after returning from a business trip to Cuba has left the people in shock. Pyotr was very renowned in Russia and was also the Professor of the Department of the municipal law of the RUDN Law Institute, Doctor of Law (Moscow). People are shocked and saddened by his unexpected death. As the autopsy findings are yet to come, there are many assumptions about his sudden death. The Russian Ministry announced his death in a brief press release. As no clear explanation for his death, so his loved ones and people are more curious to know about his sudden demise. We have sourced the information about his obituary and funeral details that we are sharing in this article.

It has been reported that Pyotr Kucherenko was on a government trip to Cuba and Saturday he was returning from Cuba. Out of a sudden, he became ill on the plane. As his condition was seeming critical, the plane made an emergency landing in the Russian town of Mineralnye Vody. A team of doctors rushed for medical attention for him, however, he could not be saved by the doctor’s efforts. Only these details have been shared by the ministry. More details are awaited as a forensic examination of the body is set to take place on Wednesday.

Pyotr Kucherenko Death Reason?

Some sources are claiming that the renowned leader was going through a phase of distress and was taking antidepressants and tranquilizers as per some reports. Some of his conversations with a journalist revealed that he was facing a hard time. But these reports are dismissed by the ministry as hoaxes, so can’t much rely on them. The family of the prominent Russian figure is devastated by his unexpected death. He is survived by his wife, Diana Gurtskaya who is a blind pop singer, and his teenage son.

He is credited for his invaluable contribution to the field of law and education and the whole academic community is shattered by his passing away. The people are sharing their deepfelt sentiments and paying tributes to him. He was just 46 years old. He had a remarkable career with so many achievements in the legal and educational fields. It is also reported that he was traveling with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Andrei Guskov, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for Latin America. It is also assumed that he might suffer a heart attack. The ministry are also sending condolences to the family. Our prayers are with him. Stay tuned