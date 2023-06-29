QAT vs HON Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Qatar vs Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup League is going to play their next football match and this match is set to be played between Qatar (QAT) and the other team Honduras (HON). This football match is fully set to begin at 05:15 am on Friday 30 June 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams gave their best in the previous matches of this tournament and won the heart of their fans. The previous matches of both teams were most liked by the viewers and audience at the stadium. This upcoming will be the third head-to-head match of this tournament and it will be also the most liked by the fans and receive a good response from the people. Both teams have strong players in their teams who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

QAT vs HON (Qatar vs Honduras) Match Details

Match: Qatar vs Honduras (QAT vs HON)

Tournament: CONCACAF Gold Cup

Date: Friday, 30 June 2023

Time: 05:15 am

Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium

QAT vs HON (Qatar vs Honduras) Starting 11

Qatar (QAT) Possible Starting 11 1. Mishal Barsham, 2. Ahmed Suhail, 3. Tarek Salman, 4. Bassam Al-Rawi, 5. Humam Ahmad, 6. Hazem Shehata, 7. Jassem Gaber, 8. Ahmad Fathi, 9. Mostafa Tarek, 10. Yousif Abdulsaq, 11. Mohammed Muntari

Honduras (HON) Possible Starting 11 1. Luis Aurelio Lopez, 2. Omar Elvir, 3. Devron Garcia, 4. Raul Marcelo Santos, 5. Luis Vega, 6. Joseph Rosales, 7. Deybi Flores, 8. Jose Pinto, 9. Cristhian Altamirano, 10. Jorge Benguche, 11. Jerry Bengtson

As per the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites. There is no player who is sufferings from any injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match.