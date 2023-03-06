Qavi Khan Death Reason? Veteran Pakistani Actor Qavi Khan Passed Away at 80

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known actor Qavi Khan has passed away reportedly. He was a very amazing Veteran Pakistani actor who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 80 on Sunday. His passing news has been confirmed by Muhammad Ahmad Shah. Since his demise news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about Qavi Khan and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Qavi Khan was a Pakistani Canadian movie, radio, and television actor and he worked in more than 200 movies. He started his work as a child actor at Radio Pakistan in Peshawar and his most famous act included the police drama serial Andhera Ujala and the TV drama Lakhon Mian Teen. He was one of the best actors who achieved huge success in his career and played in many tv shows and movies. He will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Qavi Khan Death Reason?

A very renowned Pakistani actor Qavi Khan is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Sunday 5 March 2023 in Canada. His passing news has been confirmed by Muhammad Ahmad Shah who is the president of Arts Council Karachi. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death.

On the basis of the report, He died at the age of 80 from cancer in Canada. It is very painful news for his close ones as they lost their beloved person. Qavi was born on 13 November 1942 in Peshawar, Pakistan. He was a very great person who earned huge respect due to his best work.

He is survived by four children. Now many people are very curious to know about his funeral service, so according to the report, his son Adnan Qavi said that the time and date of the funeral will be announced later. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.