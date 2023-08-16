QPR vs NOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City English League Cup

Hello friends, here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that the English League Cup is the best league that is coming back with two amazing teams. This upcoming football match is going to be played between Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching for the match details as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match QPR vs NOR and we will share it with you in this article.

The English League Cup match between Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City will be played at Loftus Road. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Queens Park Rangers (QPR) vs Norwich City (NOR)

League: English League Cup

Date: 17th August 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers (QPR) Possible Playing 11:1.Asmir Begovic, 2. Osman Kakay, 3. Jimmy Dunne, 4. Kenneth Paal, 5. Morgan Fox, 6. Ilias Chair, 7. Sam Field, 8. Andre Dozzell, 9. Rayan Kolli, 10. Lyndon Dykes, 11. Chris Willock

Norwich City (NOR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Angus Gunn, 2. Grant Hanley, 3. Ben Gibson, 4. Jack Stacey, 5. Dimitris Giannoulis, 6. Kenny McLean, 7. Gabriel Sara, 8. Liam Gibbs, 9. Onel Hernandez, 10. Josh Sargent, 11. Milot Rashica

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very talented and hardworking and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City on 17th August 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Loftus Road. If we talk about the recent match result then Norwich City has very good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match.