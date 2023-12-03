CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Queensland Highway Accident: Two dead, Third Fighting For Life After Three-Car Crash

27 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that two individuals have lost their lives, while a third is in critical condition, following a three-car collision on a significant Queensland highway. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tragically, two individuals have lost their lives, and another is in critical condition following a three-car collision on a major Queensland highway north of Brisbane. The incident occurred on the two-lane D’Aguilar Highway in Caboolture around 5 p.m. yesterday. According to the police, a grey Ford Ranger traveling east along the highway in Moodlu collided with a Mazda CX-3, carrying two young men, subsequently striking a Nissan Micra.

Both the Mazda and the Nissan were traveling west on the D’Aguilar Highway. The driver and sole occupant of the Mazda, a 29-year-old man from Deception Bay, and a passenger of the Ford Ranger, a 24-year-old man from Caboolture, succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Paramedics transported the 51-year-old female driver of the Ford Ranger to Princess Alexandra Hospital in critical condition. The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan Micra, a 25-year-old woman from Clayfield, and a passenger of the Ford Ranger, a 43-year-old man from Caboolture, were conveyed to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Ongoing investigations are being conducted into the incident.

The Bruce Highway, a significant roadway in Queensland, Australia, originates in the state capital, Brisbane, and traverses regions near the eastern coast on its journey to Cairns in Far North Queensland. This route is integral to the Australian National Highway and constitutes a segment of Highway 1, the longest highway in Australia, spanning approximately 1,679 kilometers (1,043 mi). The entire stretch of the highway is paved with bitumen. Named in honor of the esteemed former Queensland and federal politician, Harry Bruce, who served as the state Minister for Works in the mid-1930s, the highway was dedicated to him during that time.

While the highway previously extended through Brisbane, its terminus was adjusted to Bald Hills with the inauguration of the Gateway Motorway as National Highway 1 in December 1986. As the primary traffic artery in Queensland, the Bruce Highway was originally designed to connect major coastal centers. Nevertheless, numerous bypasses, especially in the southern regions, have rerouted traffic away from these urban centers, enhancing traffic efficiency and alleviating urban congestion. Consequently, the highway undergoes continual shortening. The road features a dual carriageway from Brisbane to Kybong, incorporating various dual carriageway segments in Gympie, with many of these enhancements executed during the 1980s.

