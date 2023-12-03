Queensland Highway Accident: Two dead, Third Fighting For Life After Three-Car Crash

Good day, Today a news has come stating that two individuals have lost their lives, while a third is in critical condition, following a three-car collision on a significant Queensland highway. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tragically, two individuals have lost their lives, and another is in critical condition following a three-car collision on a major Queensland highway north of Brisbane. The incident occurred on the two-lane D’Aguilar Highway in Caboolture around 5 p.m. yesterday. According to the police, a grey Ford Ranger traveling east along the highway in Moodlu collided with a Mazda CX-3, carrying two young men, subsequently striking a Nissan Micra.

Both the Mazda and the Nissan were traveling west on the D’Aguilar Highway. The driver and sole occupant of the Mazda, a 29-year-old man from Deception Bay, and a passenger of the Ford Ranger, a 24-year-old man from Caboolture, succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Paramedics transported the 51-year-old female driver of the Ford Ranger to Princess Alexandra Hospital in critical condition. The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan Micra, a 25-year-old woman from Clayfield, and a passenger of the Ford Ranger, a 43-year-old man from Caboolture, were conveyed to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Ongoing investigations are being conducted into the incident.

Queensland Highway Accident

