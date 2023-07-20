Queensland Highway Partially Reopens: Almost 24 Hours After major multi-vehicle Crash

The Bruce Highway has partially reopened near Rockhampton in Queensland this morning almost 24 hours after a major multi-vehicle crash involving an army tank yesterday. Emergency services rushed to the highway in Bajool, near Rockhampton, when seven vehicles, including a semi-trailer carrying the military tank, were involved in a crash just before 11:30 am yesterday. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The serious crash also involved a B-double truck, a flatbed truck carrying two caravans, three cars, and a four-wheel drive towing another caravan. One lane of the Bruce Highway is now open to traffic and police are no longer on the scene. When police arrived at the scene yesterday, three vehicles had caught fire, and the other four were extensively damaged. Six people were transported to the Rockhampton and Gladstone Hospitals, three with suspected spinal injuries. A fire spread to nearby grassland following the crash but was soon brought under control.

Queensland Highway Partially Reopens

It is believed a US tank was onboard one of the semi-trailers. The US Army is currently visiting the area for the Talisman Sabre war games that will take place this weekend.

