Headline

Queenzy Cheng Cause of Death? Malaysian Star Queenzy Cheng Passes Away, Family

5 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that in just 40 minutes after feeling unwell, Malaysian singer Queenzy Cheng, aged 37, passed away while on set filming. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Yesterday (Nov 28), Malaysian singer-actress Queenzy Cheng, aged 37, passed away while filming for the social media channel Squad Sekawan. Chai Zi, a fellow singer-actor and co-founder of Squad Sekawan with Queenzy and other friends, mentioned to China Press that he had picked her up in the morning, and they arrived on set at 8 am.

Queenzy Cheng Cause of Death

Commencing their first episode at 8:30 am after breakfast, around 10:30 am, while preparing for the second episode, Queenzy Cheng reportedly sat down, expressing dizziness, a headache, and a desire to vomit. Chai Zi mentioned that she vomited either stomach acid or saliva, prompting the staff to call for an ambulance. Despite being conscious at the time, Queenzy provided the passcode for her mobile phone, enabling them to contact her boyfriend for medical records.

Queenzy Cheng Cause of Death?

According to reports, her boyfriend indicated that Queenzy had always been in good health, but her father experienced an imbalance of fluid in his ears. Staff trained in first aid assessed Queenzy, finding her still breathing when she lost consciousness. However, her heart was beating rapidly, and shortly thereafter, her lips, hands, and feet turned purple, as disclosed by Chai Zi. Despite the ambulance arriving within five minutes, attempts to resuscitate Queenzy were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead. Chai Zi further stated, “It took only 30 to 40 minutes from the moment she mentioned feeling dizzy to her passing.” The cause of death awaits autopsy results.

The announcement of Queenzy’s demise was conveyed on her Instagram page, and condolences flooded in from all around. Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma shared her condolences with a sobbing emoji, and Malaysian actress Koe Yeet expressed, “Heaven gained an angel today. We will miss you.” Joey Leong, a Malaysian actress, reminisced, “Memories of you being talkative, laughing, and warm are still vivid in my mind. It feels like I haven’t had the opportunity for a long conversation with you, but you have already. “I truly hesitate to write these words, but may you rest in peace.”

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

surgey to cure erectile dysfunction antibiotics used to treat erectile dysfunction how do viagra pills look mrx male enhancement pills onyx male enhancement reviews generic male enhancement pills chromium picolinate diet pills what to drink to lose weight overnight fat blocker pills alli are there any pills that help you lose weight collagen help lose weight fda diet pill list best diet pill for women over 60 does sativa make you lose weight do you lose weight from a tummy tuck do fat burning pills work yahoo answers smoothie king green tea fat burning pills review minu korean diet pill review does gout medication heighten blood pressure bradycardia blood pressure medication when does blood pressure medication wear off high blood pressure types medication blood pressure drugs and coughing blood pressure medication thick blood i cannot take blood pressure medication china medical grade blood pressure monitor can you take sleeping pills with low blood pressure cam 9 use no xplode if on blood pressure medication cbd oil for chiari pain can i mail cbd gummies twisted extracts cbd gummies best cbd tincture for anxiety cbd pain relief oil cbd cooling pain relief what dose of cbd for body pain relief cbd topical salve for pain cbd gummy bears cvs does cbd gummies really help with ed cbd fixed my back pain botanical farms cbd gummies for copd