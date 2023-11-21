R Ramachandran Death Reason? CPI Leader and Fomer Karunagappally MLA R Ramachandran Passed Away

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that CPI leader and former Karunagappally MLA R Ramachandran has passed away. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Tuesday, former Karunagapally MLA and CPI state council member R Ramachandran passed away at a private hospital in Kochi while undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments. His cremation is scheduled for 10 am on Wednesday at his Karunagappally residence. The public can pay their respects at the CPI Kollam district committee office, as well as the Chavara and Karunagappally mandalam committee offices. Ramachandran, who was the CPI candidate in the last assembly elections, had a longstanding role as the CPI’s Kollam district secretary and also served as the LDF convenor.

Established on 26 December 1925 in present-day Kanpur, the Communist Party of India (CPI) stands as the oldest communist party in the country. Currently, it holds 2 seats in the Lok Sabha and 2 seats in the Rajya Sabha. With the current Election Commission of India (ECI) designation, it functions as a state party in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Manipur. Notably, during the 1950s to 1960s, the CPI played a significant role as the primary opposition party in India. In 2020, the CPI is a constituent of the state government in Kerala, where Pinarayi Vijayan serves as the Chief Minister.

Within Kerala, the CPI holds 4 Cabinet Minister positions. Additionally, in Tamil Nadu, it is part of the ruling coalition, SPA, led by M. K. Stalin. The Left Front held governance in West Bengal for a span of 34 years (1977–2011) and in Tripura for 25 years (1993–2018). The inception of the Communist Party of India took place on 26 December 1925 during the inaugural Party Conference in Kanpur, then known as Cawnpore. Founding members included M. N. Roy, Evelyn Trent, Abani Mukherji, and M. P. T. Acharya. S.V. Ghate served as the first General Secretary of the CPI.

Various communist groups emerged across the globe with Indian involvement, including the Tashkent group. Contacts were established with Anushilan and Jugantar groups in Bengal, and smaller communist factions emerged in Bombay (led by S.A. Dange), Madras (led by Singaravelu), United Provinces (led by Shaukat Usmani), Punjab, Sindh (led by Ghulam Hussain), and Bengal (led by Muzaffar Ahmed).