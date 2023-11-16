Radcliffe Bailey Cause of Death? Atlanta GA Famed Artist Radcliffe Bailey Passed Away

In this article, we will talk about the death details of Radcliffe Bailey who passed away at the age of 55 years. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his passing news is running on the top of the internet or social media pages. He was a renowned artist well-known for his diverse talents in paintings, sculpture, and mixed media. He generated a large number of fans through his talents and kind-hearted nature. Let us know what happened to him and try to cover every single piece related to his death in this article, so read completely.

Radcliffe Bailey’s death news was officially announced by his brother, Roy and he confirmed that he died after a long battle with cancer. His sudden death is heartbreaking news for his family members and the community who are expressing their sorrow for his passing. He took his last breath on Wednesday 15 November 2023 and he was 55 years old at the time of his passing. He was suffering from cancer for a long time period and he died after a brief battle with cancer. His death left a void in the hearts of his loved ones and they will miss him with their pure hearts. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Radcliffe Bailey Cause of Death?

He was born on 25 November 1968 in Bridgeton, New Jersey, United States and his life extended till 15 November 2023. He completed his education at the Atlanta College of Art and became a successful person. He was an American contemporary visual artist known for mixed media, painting, and sculptural works. His journey as an artist started at a young age. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia at the age of four and attended high school there. He has received various awards for his talents, including a Joan Mitchell Foundation Grant in 2008, the Mallory Factory Award for Southern Art in 2003 and 2010, and has been recognized for his exceptional work.

There has been a flood of tributes on social media on his demise and many popular celebrities are also condoling his demise. The community is shocked and saddened by his tragic death and many are expressing their grief. His warm and kind nature touched the hearts of many people. Many heartfelt messages and consoling thoughts were shared for them. Many people are supporting his family in this sad time. Details of his funeral and tribute arrangements will be shared later in the day.