Rahul N Kutty Death Reason? Eat Kochi Eat Member Rahul N Kutty Passed Away at 33

Rahul N. Kutty was a famous and very well-known social media personality. He was a beloved part of the group Eat Kochi Eat. The recent news is coming that Rahul N. Kutty is no more. Yes, it is true that Rahul N. Kutty recently passed away. The sudden passing of Rahul N. Kutty left the whole community shocked. Eat Kochi Eat member Rahul N. Kutty passed away. Recently passing news of Rahul N. Kutty has gone viral on the internet. This news is circulating over the internet. In this report, we will talk about Rahul N. Kutty’s cause of death, his career, and his personal life details. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Rahul N. Kutty was a famous Kerala food vlogger. According to the sources, the Kerala food vlogger Rahul N. Kutty was found dead at his home. He has been an important part of the group Eat Kochi Eat since 2015. Several food items were introduced in Kochi by Rahul N. Kutty. However, his unexpected death left his fans in shock and wondering about the cause of his passing. This has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet, with people speculating about what could have led to his death. To learn more, please read the next section.

Rahul N Kutty Death Reason?

As per the reports, the Kerala food vlogger Rahul N. Kutty was from Udayathumvathil at Panangad, Kochi. Further, he was discovered dead at his home on November 4, 2023. The food vlogger Rahul N. Kutty was only 33 years old at the time of his passing. The Panangad Police announced that Rahul N. Kutty was discovered hanging in his room. The family of Rahul N. Kutty immediately rushed to the nearby hospital but unfortunately, he could not survive. The doctors declared him dead. The police described his death as unnatural. Rahul N. Kutty was known to many people. Scroll down the page.

The heartbreaking passing news of Rahul N. Kutty was shared by his family members through a social media post. He was last seen in his food video which was posted on Wednesday. In the posted video, he gave the details of the Unniyappam which is a type of Kerala snack. This food is predominantly prepared at the Edappally Ganapathy Temple. Additionally, Rahul N. Kutty was part of Culinary Culture, another food-based initiative. He was famous for discovering new food items in Kochi. This time his family is going through a difficult time after the passing of Rahul N. Kutty. The exact cause of death has not been revealed yet. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.