Raj Nagar Extn Road: Couple on Scooter Crushed by Moving Truck in UP

A Siliguri couple died in an accident with a truck in Ghaziabad. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come from Ghaziabad stating that a couple was tragically hit by a truck while going on their scooter and lost their lives. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The police reported that a couple from Siliguri, West Bengal, tragically lost their lives in an accident in Ghaziabad on Wednesday when their scooter was struck by a truck. According to the police, a couple from Siliguri, Arun Chhetri, aged 28, and his wife Sunita, aged 27, tragically lost their lives in an accident in Ghaziabad on Wednesday when a truck collided with their scooter.

Despite being rushed to the district hospital, doctors declared them deceased. They mentioned that the couple, originally of Nepali origin, was presently residing in a community within Rajnagar Extension. As per the police, the unfortunate incident occurred around 11.20 am at Omega Chauraha within the Rajnagar Extension, located in the jurisdiction of the Nandgram police station.

Raj Nagar Extn Road

An officer mentioned that the CCTV footage of the incident revealed that the scooter abruptly made a right turn in an effort to cross the road, resulting in a collision with the truck. Unfortunately, the two individuals on the two-wheeler ended up beneath the truck’s wheels. According to the police, Arun Chhetri worked as a financial consultant, while his wife Sunita held a position as a software engineer. The couple had tied the knot just last year and had not yet welcomed any children into their family. An officer mentioned, “Both of them were employed at a private company, with the woman working remotely from home.” Ritesh Tripathi, ACP Nandgram, stated, “The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and the police have taken possession of the truck. We have notified the family about the accident, and further legal measures are being pursued.”



According to reports from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in 2021, hit-and-run incidents accounted for a shocking 59 percent of all fatal accidents on national highways, a significant increase from the 50 percent recorded in 2020. Alarmingly, these incidents led to the loss of over 47,530 lives.In response to the escalating prevalence of hit-and-run cases in India, legislative amendments were introduced through Section 161 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. This amendment specifically addresses the provision of compensation to the victims.

In India, hit-and-run cases are governed by both the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Indian Penal Code outlines the legal consequences for individuals involved in hit-and-run incidents, particularly those related to reckless and perilous driving that jeopardizes public safety. Conversely, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 comprehensively oversees various facets of road transport vehicles. This legislation is responsible for offering compensation to victims of hit-and-run cases, with the aim of covering all medical expenses and other losses incurred as a result of the accident.