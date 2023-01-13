Rajashree Swain Death Reason? Body of Woman Cricketer Rajashree Swain Found Hanging in Odisha Forest

A horrific incident shocked the entire woman cricket community after a woman cricketer identified as Rajashree Swain was found hanging from a tree in a forest of Cuttack’s Athagarh area. According to the details, the woman cricketer was a native of Odisha’s Puri district. She was found dead hanging today (January 13, 2023). Well, the reason behind her horrific step has not been disclosed yet but the police are trying to investigate this case. Many people are trying to collect the details related to her unfortunate death. Our sources are trying to provide some details and we are going to share them with you through our article so, keep reading this.

Well, some of the reports suggest that she was brutally murdered as the body had some injury marks while the eyes of Rajashree were damaged. Apart from this, she was reported missing from Cuttack city under mysterious circumstances. A complaint had been lodged in the Mangalag police station by her coach. Rajashree’s scooter was found abandoned in the forest which has been also raised many questions of foul play and her mobile phone was also found shut off. Now, the investigation is underway. Keep reading this article to get latest updates here.

Rajashree Swain Death Reason?

We don’t have much details related to Rajashree but she was part of a woman’s cricket team. As many as 25 cricketers including Rajashree were part of a cricket training camp that was organized at Bajrakabati here for the upcoming national-level cricket tournament that will be held in Puducherry. All the woman’s cricket team was staying in a hotel in the locality. The team was announced on January 10 while the Rajasharee was not able to make its name in the list.

After a day, the entire teacher reached to the cricket field for practice in the Tangi area and at that time, Rajashree informed her coach that she was going to Puri to meet her father. When the coach got to know about her disappearance, the coach filed a missing complaint. Rajashree’s mother opened about her daughter’s death and said,” She had come to Cuttack for a selection camp. She was staying at Palace Hotel. After the 10-day selection camp, she was intentionally dropped from the final team although she was the best player. She was under severe stress and had called her sister. She also informed me that she was not included in the team although she was an all-rounder and was one of the best players”