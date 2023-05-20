Rajasthan: 19-year-old Delhi Boy Held For Crypto Scam, Ek Din Mein Paisa Double

The news that we are sharing today is to alert the people as in recent news a scammer used to dupe the people through social media by convincing them to invest in Bitcoin. The police have gained achievement in arresting the scammer from Rajasthan. The scammer is a 19 years old teenager and was contacting people through Whatsapp and Telegram app. Social media is a prime target or scammers these days to create fake profiles and create fake ads to manipulate innocent users. We are going to share the complete information about the incident and how the scammer has been captured by the police. Go through the article below to know more.

It has been reported that the police received a complaint on February 21 by a man named Pankaj Verma. The man told the police that he joined a telegram group called ‘Nifty Prediction Telegram Channel’ The group was advertising high returns on investments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The advertisement was quite fascinating and was encouraging me to buy Bitcoins. The advertisement was also revealing other marketing and mutual funds with high returns. A mobile number was shared for the interested people. The complainant Pankaj Verma told that he has been deceived by Rs 45,000.

19-year-old Delhi Boy Held For Crypto Scam

The police filed the case and started the search operation. There was continuous surveillance of the suspected mobile numbers. The investigations directed the police to the location in the village of Kundera near Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Further chasing the mobile number revealed that the Paytm account belonged to Narendra Chaudhary, a resident of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. He ran a mobile repair and accessories shop. On interrogation, it revealed that he was operating the scam with the help of a young teenager.

After processing the information based on the surveillance data, the police made a raid in the Kundera village in Swai Madhopur and arrested Narender Chowdhary. The accused disclosed all the details of the cyber scam that he was operating with the help of another teenager. The accused Choudhary also admitted that they were luring innocent people to double their money in one day. The other accused juvenile is on the run and the police are searching for him. He also admitted that he was introducing himself as Bonesh Meena and was giving instructions about the transfer of money to the UPI IDs. As the police have cracked the case but the incident has horrified the people and also news is directing us to be alert in using social media platforms. Stay tuned