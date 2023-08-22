Rajasthan: 19-year-old Man Has Killed his Grandparents For Their Property

19-year-old man has killed his grandparents for their property Good Day Readers, Today a most disheartening news has come up from kota, Rajasthan. Stating that a 19-year-old man has killed his grandparents for their property. Stay with this article to find the tragic end of this news. As per the Kota Police, a 19-year-old individual has been apprehended on suspicion of killing his grandparents in the Baran locality of the city, reportedly with the motive of acquiring their property.



On Monday, officials stated that law enforcement has taken into custody a 19-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Kota district. He is accused of allegedly killing his grandparents in the Baran region with the intention of gaining control over their property. The individual under suspicion has been recognized as Devendra Rathore, residing in the Simliya vicinity of the district, according to the police. Ramkalyan Rathore (85) and his spouse Laturibai (80) were discovered deceased in their residence in Mandola village on August 17. Following a complaint lodged by their son, a case was officially filed, authorities mentioned.

Legal action was initiated based on a report submitted by their son. The alleged perpetrator was arrested on Monday after an extensive technical and scientific investigation, according to Superintendent of Police (Baran) Rajkumar Chaudhary’s statement to the news agency. Subsequent to additional interrogation, the suspect confessed to the murder of the elderly couple, revealing that his motive was to secure financial gains and a segment of their agricultural land.



Devendra sustained an extravagant way of living even without a legitimate income. Despite pursuing a portion of his grandparents’ assets, he carried on with a lavish lifestyle. The young individual was undeterred by his motives, which had no impact on his chosen way of life. Subsequent to his father’s demise, he had been coercing his grandparents into transferring their share of the property to his mother, who was the eldest daughter among the couple.



On Wednesday, Devendra paid a visit to his grandparents' residence with the intention of discussing the property transfer. Exploiting the fact that the elderly couple was asleep, he launched an attack on them before leaving the scene. However, he returned the following day to participate in their final rituals along with his mother, as reported by the police. The authorities have not yet located the weapon that was utilized to perpetrate the couple's murder, they further stated.