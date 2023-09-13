Rajasthan: Another NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide in Kota, 25th Case This Year

16 year old boy died and this is the 25th suicide case in a row this year has again happened in Kota Rajasthan. Good Day Readers. Today a tragic news has come from Kota Rajasthan stating another case of student suicide in this year. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Tuesday, a tragic incident occurred in Kota, Rajasthan, where a 16-year-old student took their own life. This marks the 25th instance of a similar nature among students who are diligently preparing for competitive exams in the city.

In Kota, Rajasthan, a 16-year-old student, who was actively preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), tragically took her own life by hanging herself. This heartbreaking incident adds to a total of 25 student suicides within eight months in Kota, a prominent coaching hub in Rajasthan. The student, originally from Ranchi, was residing at the Blaze Hostel in the city at the time of this devastating event, and her body has been placed in the mortuary. This year has witnessed an alarming surge in student suicides, with authorities reporting 25 such tragic incidents attributed to the immense pressure of competitive exams in the district. This marks the highest number of student suicides in any given year.

Another NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide

According to data from the Rajasthan police, the numbers were 15 in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. Notably, Kota did not report any student suicides in 2020 and 2021, as the coaching institutes were temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In response to this distressing trend of suicides in Kota, the district administration had previously issued an order requiring the installation of spring-loaded fans in all hostel rooms and paying guest accommodations. Kota district collector Om Prakash Bunkar issued an order with the intent of “offering mental support and ensuring the safety of students studying and residing in these facilities while addressing the rising issue of suicides among coaching students.”



Simultaneously, the Rajasthan High Court has requested recommendations for preventing student suicides in coaching institutes across the state, with a particular focus on Kota. The court has emphasized the importance of prioritizing psychological counseling for children and is deliberating the implementation of the Rajasthan Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Bill 2023, designed specifically for coaching institutes. The lack of awareness regarding numerous career opportunities, coupled with the intense academic performance pressure stemming from family and institutional expectations, dwindling job prospects, and a harmful competitive atmosphere in coaching institutes, is imposing a significant cost on India. This cost far exceeds the staggering Rs 12,000 crore coaching industry in Kota.