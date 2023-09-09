Rajasthan: Five Dead, Several Injured in Road Accident CCTV Video Footage

A new incident unfolded in Rajasthan. The breaking news is coming that in a fatal road accident, five people lost their lives. The incident took place in Rajasthan. The accident cases are increasing day by day which cause people’s death. This news is circulating all around the internet and gained huge attention from the viewers. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Let’s take a look at the viral news of the Rajasthan car accident.

According to the sources, in the Rajasthan car accident, five people lost their lives. The authority also revealed the identification of the victims. Five people who lost their lives are identified as Kamla Devi, Anna Ram, Santosh, Monika, and Saroj. The incident happened in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Thursday. The accident happened between a car and a truck in which many people were injured and five people were dead. The accident news in Rajasthan gained massive popularity when it was uploaded on the internet. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Five Dead, Several Injured in Road Accident

Further, in this tragedy, five people lost their lives including a woman and many were injured. As per the Bhanipura Station House Officer Gaurav Khidia, there were five dead on the spot and many were injured in a truck and car accident.

After the accident the people are searching for who is responsible for this fatal accident. Moreover, for the people who were injured, their treatment is ongoing in the hospital in Sardarshahr. Many injured people were transferred to Bikaner. There are many families who lost their loved ones in the Rajasthan accident. As we earlier mentioned the victims who lost their lives in the fatal crash names were Kamla Devi, Anna Ram, Santosh, Monika, and Saroj.