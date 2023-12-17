Rajasthan: Girl Gang-Raped By Drivers On Moving bus From Kanpur

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a girl in rajasthan has been allegedly raped in a bus. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Police reported that a girl traveling from Kanpur to Jaipur was allegedly assaulted by two drivers during the nights of December 9 and 10. At approximately 7:30 pm on the nights of December 9 and 10, a girl en route from Kanpur to her uncle’s home in Jaipur faced a distressing situation. Having boarded a bus and unable to secure a seat, she was accommodated in the cabin. Subsequently, while she was alone in the cabin after other passengers had disembarked, the drivers allegedly raped her in turns,” informed Bassi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Phoolchand Meena when addressing the incident with reporters. Mr. Meena further mentioned that upon discovering the girl in a distressed state, fellow passengers on the bus opened the cabin door and confronted and physically assaulted the drivers.

Upon the girl disclosing the incident to fellow passengers, she was escorted to the police station, and her uncle was summoned to file the complaint, as stated by the police. The ACP explained, “Upon the girl’s revelation to the passengers, she was brought to the police station, and her uncle was summoned to file the complaint report.” Police have apprehended one of the drivers, Mohammed Arif, while efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the other driver, Lalit, who is currently evading arrest, as per police reports. The occurrence shares a striking similarity with the 2012 Delhi incident that occurred in the same month and reverberated across the nation. In that tragic event, a young woman faced a brutal assault and rape on a moving bus in Delhi, eventually succumbing to her injuries a few months later.

The cumulative cases filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the state have increased to 1,49,116 in 2023 (to date) from 1,48,231 in 2022 and 1,26,233 in 2021, indicating a marginal rise of 0.60 percent over the past three years, as mentioned. In comparison to 2022, instances of atrocities against women have witnessed a decrease of 0.78 percent, totaling 46,964 cases until July 2023, as opposed to 47,335 cases in 2022, as indicated by the DGP. Likewise, rape cases experienced a decline of 1.49 percent, while the filing of charge sheets in women’s atrocity cases saw a 3 percent increase.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s legal outcomes, the DGP noted a conviction rate of 48 percent in rape cases (NCRB 2021), surpassing the national average of 30.19 percent, and a 42.1 percent conviction rate in POCSO cases compared to the national average of 32.2 percent. From 2019 to 2023, capital punishment was imposed in 13 cases under the POCSO Act, life imprisonment in 255 cases, 20 years of imprisonment in 386 cases, and various other forms of penalties in 936 cases, as highlighted by Mishra. He added that justice was served in a total of 1,590 cases during this period.