Rajasthan Man Jumps Into Lion Den In Tirupati Zoo, Mauled To Death

Similarly, it is emerging that a drunk man from Rajasthan was mauled to death by a lion and this news is rapidly running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. This incident happened in Tirupati Zoo and it is attracting the attention of many people and netizens. This news spread like wildfire on the internet and several questions have been raised in people's minds. Our sources have gathered available details related to this incident and we will try to share it all in this article.

As per the exclusive sources, the victim has been identified as a 38-year-old Prahlad Gurjar. He was a resident of Rajasthan who lost his life after being mauled to death by a lion at the Tirupati Zoo. This incident happened on Thursday 15 February 2024 at the Tirupating Zoo. After this incident, the locals informed the authorities and they began an investigation to understand all the details. It is reported that Prahlad was visiting the zoo alone and climbed a 25-foot fence to jump into the enclosure while trying to take a selfie. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Rajasthan Man Jumps Into Lion Den In Tirupati Zoo

Reportedly, it was Prahlad’s bold move to take a selfie with the lion at Tirupati Zoo, but unfortunately, the lion killed him. He appeared to be drunk and jumped into the lion’s enclosure after jumping over the security wall. He did not heed the warning of the zoo watchman, who was in charge of the enclosure. The lion was 12 years old and was caged to retrieve the badly injured body. Prahlad died due to the excessive bleeding from the wounds caused by the 12-year-old lion. After this incident, the zoo’s staff informed the authorities. Swipe up this page and read on…

Local police inspector Thameem Ahmed shared that Prahlad entered the no-entry area near the lion enclosure at around 2.30 pm on February 15, 2024, climbed on top of an overhead water tank, and then suddenly jumped into the lion enclosure. The 12-year-old lion has dragged the victim to a corner of the enclosure and killed him within 10 minutes. Now, the lion was shifted to the Lion Night House located outside the enclosure by the zoo officials. Prahlad's body has been sent to the government hospital for post-mortem and investigation into the case is ongoing.