Rajasthan: Rajasthan Man Suspects Wife of Having an Affair, Shocking

A piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a man from the Rajasthan district stripped his wife and paraded her on the road. Yes, you heard absolutely right. We know that after listening to this the ground must have shifted under your feet. You are thinking why did that person do this? Are women given such punishment even in such times in India? To reveal this fact, we are present with you today in this article. So without any delay let us know what was the reason for that man to treat his wife so cruelly.

This tragedy starts when a man becomes suspicious of his wife. The suspicion becomes so strong that the man brutally kills his wife. The police themselves disclosed this and said that in the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, a tribal woman was beaten like an animal by her husband. The matter does not end here, but a video of this boon-giver has also surfaced. The police have given the age of the woman as 21 years. In the viral video, you can see that the man is stripping his wife outside their house and making her walk naked, while she is screaming loudly for help. This video is so painful that you will lose your senses.

Rajasthan Man Suspects Wife of Having an Affair

When the police investigated the matter, it was found that the man was brutally killing her husband because the woman was in a relationship with another man, due to which the husband lost his temper and attacked her. Giving his statement, the police said that the person was not the only one who was involved in the heinous incident, many other people were involved with him and all of them have now been arrested by the police and have started further legal proceedings.

When this whole matter came to light, Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said that despite being married, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by her in-laws because she was living with another man. And later he took the woman to his village, beat her badly, and paraded her naked. People are sharing this matter more and trying to get justice for the woman.