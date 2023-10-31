Rajasthan: Road Accident in Rajasthan Leaves Seven Dead in Hanumangarh

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a Tragedy in Rajasthan: A road accident in Hanumangarh results in 7 fatalities and 2 injuries. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The incident took place on Saturday night as the family was on their way back home from an event. A tragic head-on collision involving a car and a truck claimed the lives of seven family members while leaving two others injured in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. The incident occurred on Saturday night as the family was returning home from an event.

SHO Ved Pal reported that the deceased individuals have been identified as Paramjeet Kaur (60), Khushvinder Singh (25), his wife Paramjeet Kaur (22), son Manjot Singh (5), Rampal (36), his wife Reena (35), and daughter Reet (12). The injured victims, Akashdeep Singh (14) and Manraj Kaur (2), have been referred to a hospital in Bikaner. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination.

In the city of Jaipur, pedestrians and cyclists face significant risks due to high vehicular speeds, and there is a lack of safe and convenient crossing options. One major issue is the absence of comfortable and secure facilities for these road users. Even though road safety measures are theoretically adhered to by developers, the reality is flawed. Drivers often do not yield to pedestrians at zebra crossings, and buses frequently ignore designated bus stops. While occasional speed checks occur, enforcement remains weak.



Blame for accidents is commonly attributed to drivers, while road development authorities seem to evade involvement in accident investigations. In both India and Jaipur, road planners often fail to consider the psychology and behavior of the average road user. Most accident-prone areas tend to be shifted temporarily rather than being properly addressed through thorough investigation and appropriate recommendations that allow the flow of traffic to continue. It is impractical and financially unfeasible to deploy traffic personnel at every point, and expecting road users to consistently obey traffic signals and rules is unrealistic.

Red light violations are common, especially during nighttime and non-peak hours, leading to serious accidents. Effective enforcement of speed limits and traffic rules cannot rely solely on the Traffic Police. The installation of CCTV cameras at critical junctions and the apprehension of violators is essential. Furthermore, accident site treatment should involve Traffic Calming Strategies to reduce speeds. To mitigate road accidents in Jaipur, the study conducted by CUTS mentioned the construction of speed breakers (in accordance with the Indian Road Congress recommendations) and raised zebra crossings at six intersections in the Pink City as an initial step. These measures are cost-effective and relatively simple to implement, but city engineers appear reluctant to undertake such low-cost projects, largely due to the absence of incentives. While it’s impossible to claim that accidents can be entirely eliminated from our roads, creating an environment that minimizes the rise in fatalities and accidents is certainly within our reach.