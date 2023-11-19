Rajasthan’s Churu: Five Police Officers Killed, Two Injured as Their Car Rams Truck

Once again a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that 5 police officers died after a car collided with a truck in Churu, Rajasthan. Yes, you heard it right. This news spread like wildfire on the internet in the blink of an eye. Even this news has attracted a lot of attention from people and has also made people curious to know about the news. People have also asked whether the police have released its investigation on this matter. How much time may it take to resolve this matter? Due to this, we have collected for you every information related to an accident. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know this news in depth.

As we told you in the above paragraph, 5 police officers died when a car collided with a truck in Churu, Rajasthan. After listening to this, you can imagine how serious this accident would be. According to the information, it has been learned that the officers were going from Nagaur to Jhunjhunu for duty before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state today. Everyone was unaware that he would lose his life in this terrible accident.

Five Police Officers Killed, Two Injured

As soon as the police received information about this incident, they reached the spot without any delay and started their investigation. After investigation, it has come to light that in the accident that took place in Churu district of Rajasthan on Sunday, 5 police personnel lost their lives and on the other hand, 2 police personnel were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital on the spot. However, the police are still continuing their investigation on this matter and have tried to collect all the evidence.

The death of 5 policemen has had a deep impact on the family. It is being told that this accident happened due to the high speed of the vehicle. When the vehicle, a truck overtook them and suddenly applied brakes a horrific collision resulted in a bad outcome. Like other accidents, this accident too was happening outside and at high speed whenever it happened. This incident is also a reminder for all of us to drive with caution.