Rajasthan’s: Two NEET Aspirants in Kota Die By Suicide After Exams Shocking

It is very sad to share about the death of two NEET aspirants identified as Avishkar Kasle and Adarsh Raj and thier death news making headlines on the internet sites. The death of news two students is getting a lot of attention and making headlines on social media pages. It attracts the interest of many people and netizens who are hitting the online platforms to learn more about this incident. Here, we are going to share every single piece of detail about this incident and the deceased students.

As per the sources, Avishkar Kasle and Adarsh Raj were the two NEET aspirants and they died by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan, India. This incident occurred on Sunday 27 August 2023. They both had taken a test before committing suicide. They died by suicide in Kota of Rajasthan after taking a test and the number of deaths reached 24 who died by suicide in Kota. Of the two dead students, one was 18-year-old Avishkar Shambaji Kasle and the other student Adarsh Raj was a second-year student.

Two NEET Aspirants in Kota Die By Suicide

According to the reports, Avishkar jumped off the sixth floor of the coaching institute at about 03:15 p.m. after he wrote a test. After this incident, the staff members of the institute rushed to take him to a hospital but he succumbed to his life on the way. His jumping incident was captured on a CCTV camera which was set at the premises. Just a few hours after this incident, Adarsh Raj who was a native of Bihar, India also hanged himself in his rented flat at about 07:00 pm. He also committed suicide after taking the test. It is believed that they both feared achieving low marks on the test which resulted in thier deaths.

Avishkar was a native of the Latur district of Maharashtra, India and he was a student of the 12th class. He had been preparing for NEET UG in the city for three and was living on rent in the Talwandi area with his maternal grandparents. Police confirmed that Avishkar died after jumping off the sixth floor and the other one Adarshe died from hanging. No suicide notes were discovered in either’s students room. We will update our article after getting more details. It is also reported that a total of 24 students have died this year in Kota and suicide is one of the biggest problems of our daily life. Suicide is an extreme step to die and every day lots of cases come out about death by committing suicide.