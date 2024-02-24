Rajendra Patni Death Reason? Maharashtra BJP MLA Rajendra Patni Passed Away

We are sharing the passing news of Rajendra Patni. The Indian politician of the BJP, Rajendra Patni is no more. The sudden passing news of Rajendra Patni has gone viral on the web. The late Rajendra Patni was a BJP legislator from Maharashtra’s Washim district. He passed away on February 23, 2024, at the age of 59. Currently, his passing news is becoming the most discussed topic on the internet, and people looking for his cause of death. How he died? What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious illness? We will give you the information regarding Rajendra Patni. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we know Rajendra Patni was a respected Indian politician. He was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly from Karanja Constituency from Washim District in Maharashtra. He was known for his hard work and kind nature. The late Indian politician Rajendra Patni was born on June 19, 1964. During the Rajendra Patni’s passing, he was 59 years old. In addition, Rajendra Patni served as the three-term MLA from the Karanja Assembly constituency. His legacy will always continue and inspire the upcoming generation.

Rajendra Patni Death Reason?

If you are searching for his cause of death, let us inform you that Rajendra Patni was suffering from cancer. The late Indian politician Rajendra was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. However, the exact cause of death of Rajendra Patni has not been mentioned by his family and the authorities. Furthermore, the late Indian politician Rajendra Patni was a skilled leader. In 1997, he was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Initially, he was a member of the Shiv Sena and later joined the BJP. In 2004, he made his appearance in the Assembly by winning the Karanja seat. Unfortunately, he lost the seat in the 2009 Assembly election. Scroll down the page.

His memories will always continue and will inspire the upcoming generation. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all the young people whose lives he touched through his guidance and mentorship. The politician world and the nation are grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives. The late politician was known for his unwavering dedication and was a highly respected member of the community. His sudden passing has affected many individuals and left a lasting legacy. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.