Rajiv Luthra Death Reason? Veteran Corporate Lawyer Rajiv Luthra Passed Away at 67

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. The Founder and Managing Partner of Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, Rajiv Luthra passed away today. He was receiving treatment for an ailment at the Medanta Hospital before passing away. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

Rajiv Luthra Death Reason?

His cremation is scheduled to take place at 12 pm today at the Lodhi Crematorium. He was a first-generation lawyer who established the firm in 1990. He has over 30 years of experience in the corporate law field and has handled various disinvestment, privatization, and restructuring assignments, and has worked on some of the largest mergers in India’s corporate history. In a recent interview with Bar & Bench, he, while recounting a career and life rich with varied experiences, “I’ve had a very interesting career till now, and I’ve had very different, varied interests with hardly much connection. But everywhere, the connection was enjoyment; the connection was passion.”

When this incident happened, people were shocked. No one thought that she would leave this world like this. It is very difficult for her loved ones to bear that she is no more. Her family members are very sad and going through a tough time. This is a very shocking time for everyone. We have shared all the details about the news, which we have fetched from other sources. If we get any further details we will tell you first at the same site. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.