Rajouri Encounter: Gun Battle With Terrorists Underway in J&K’s Rajouri

The saddening news is from Jammu & Kashmir where five army jawans were martyred by an explosion during an encounter with the terrorists. The news has shocked the country again. The country is feeling shattered by the killing of our jawans. In the last month also we suffered the loss of our five jawans in the Poonch attack. The fresh encounter occurred in the Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir. An extensive operation to flush out the terrorists is ongoing in Jammu & Kashmir. The families of the martyrs are shattered by the news. The country is mourning over the demise of soldiers. It has been reported just that one terrorist has been killed in a fresh encounter in the Rajouri area. We are going to share the entire information with our viewers. Scroll down to get the whole info of the fresh encounter of the Army with the terrorists.

It has been reported that the army was launching an anti-terror operation in Ghati to flush out the terrorists and five special forces commandoes have lost their life. As per the fresh reports, the encounter is still ongoing. Many soldiers have been injured and have been transferred to hospitals. Reports tell us that a joint operation of special forces was underway. The intelligence had the information that a group of terrorists were suspected in a thickly vegetated area in the Kandi forest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Friday. The military started its operation in the forest and in retaliation, the terrorists did an explosion in which five Army personnel were killed and a major was injured.

According to the officials, the terrorists have been trapped in the Kandi forest and extensive anti-terror operation is ongoing in Ghati. As Poonch and Rajouri have been very sensitive areas, both districts have witnessed major terrorist attacks since October 2021 and 22 jawans have been martyrs and 7 civilians have lost their life. The army was performing relentless operations to flush out the terrorists involved in an army truck attack in Poonch last month. It has been reported that two of the jawans were killed at the spot while the other three succumbed to their injuries in a hospital in Udhampur.

The sources tell that there is a likelihood of killing terrorists too but the number is not clear. Till now report of one terrorist killing is in the news. The internet facilities of the Rajouri district have been suspended for some time. According to fresh sources, the terrorists have been trapped in a dense forest, and the operation is in progress. Hope fully the operation will end soon by killing terrorists. We are sending our deepfelt tributes to the martyr soldiers. We will be back with the fresh updates. Stay tuned………