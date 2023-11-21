Rajouri Garden: Father, Son Killed as Speeding Car Hits Scooter in road Accident

Recently, a tragic accident took place in Rajouri Garden, Delhi and the news of this road accident is running in the headlines of news channels. Four people were involved in this incident and it is being told that two have died while two are undergoing treatment. Investigation has started regarding this incident and officials have shared some reports. This was a terrible accident and many questions related to this accident have surfaced on the internet, so we created an article and shared every information related to this accident. Let’s continue reading this article to know more.

According to reports, it was a road accident when a speeding car hit a scooter, which was carrying a total of four people. This accident occurred at Rajouri Garden in West Delhi on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 at around 01:00 am. The four victims were identified as Dinesh Wasan, his wife Preeti, their son Daksh, and their daughter. It happened when a speeding car hit his scooter resulting in a horrific accident. Local people helped and rescued the victims and called the authorities. There are many details left to share regarding this accident, so swipe through this page and continue your reading.

Father, Son Killed as Speeding Car Hits Scooter

The family was returning from a function when their scooter was allegedly hit from behind and they were hit by the vehicle. Due to this, all the family members fell on the road and got seriously injured. After this accident, the local people called the authorities and they informed the police. Officials reached the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed the death of Dinesh and his eight-year-old son. Dinesh and his son lost their lives in this accident, while his 32-year-old wife Preeti and eight-month-old daughter are undergoing treatment.

At present, no information has been received about the car that hit the scooter. Authorities are continuing their investigation and have not yet identified the suspect or the car.