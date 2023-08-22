Raju Punjabi Death Reason? Popular Singer From Haryana, Passed Away At 40

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous singer Raju Punjabi has passed away recently. He was a very talented and popular Haryanvi singer who was no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 40 on Tuesday. It is very shocking news for the music community as they lost their beloved person. Since his demise news has come on the internet many people are very shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Raju Punjabi is one of the best Haryanvi singers who was better known for his songs in the local language. He was a very talented and kind person. His hits songs include Aacha Lage Se, Tu Cheez Lajawab and Desi Desi. His last song was released on 12 August 2023 it’s titled Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha. He was also famous in Punjabi and Rajasthan and used to collaborate with other performers like Sapna Chaudhary. He was a very amazing person who did great work in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Raju Punjabi Death Reason?

Singer Raju Punjabi is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 when he was 40 years old. His passing news has come on confirmed on his Instagram account. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been shocked and they must be very curious about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away in a private hospital in Hisar. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Raju was hospitalized around 10 days ago due to an undisclosed illness. The singer showed signs of recovery and was sent home briefly, but was again taken to the hospital after his health started deteriorating. Since his unexpected death came on the internet many people are very shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.