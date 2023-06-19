Rakesh Master Death Reason? Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very talented person Rakesh Master has passed away. He was a renowned Telugu Choreographer who is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 53 on Sunday. He was a very respected person since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked. Currently, the whole community is mourning his death. Now lots of people are very curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Rakesh Master was a very famous Telugu Choreographer who worked in more than movies and delivered multiple hit songs. He started his profession with dance reality shows. He was born in Tirupati as S Rama Rao, Rakesh served under Master Mukku Raju in Hyderabad for some time before beginning his career as a dance master. Previously he collaborated with famous Telugu actors like Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, and Venkatesh, keeping a distance from the industry. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Rakesh Master Death Reason?

Rakesh Master is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday, 18 June 2023 when he was only 53 years old. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are very heartbreaking and now many people are curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, urgently he was taken to Gandhi Hospital in the city for medical treatment but due to difficulty arising from severe metabolic acidosis, he tragically died. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Renowned choreographer Rakesh suffered a multi-organ failure. Rakesh was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Currently, many famous personalities and other people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.