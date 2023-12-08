Ralph Cirella Cause Of Death? Ralph Cirella, Howard Stern’s Stylist, Dies After Lymphoma Battle

The world is mourning the loss of a beloved makeup artist. We are announcing the passing of Ralph Cirella, a well-known and respected makeup artist. In this report, we are going to talk about Ralph Cirella and his death. The sudden passing of Ralph Cirella left his loved ones shocked. This article will help you to learn about the cause of death of Ralph Cirella, obituary, and funeral arrangements details. Many questions have been raised after the passing of Ralph Cirella. People want to know his cause of death. How he died. Was he suffering from any serious illness? Let’s take a look in detail.

According to the sources, the makeup artist Ralph Cirella passed away at the age of 58. He was too close friend of Howard Stern. Currenlty, his passing news becomes the headlines of social media platforms and news channels. The headlines generated significant attention. The moment his demise news was shared it went viral and left a void in people’s hearts. He gained massive popularity in the 1980s after putting efforts into costumes and special effects. On December 6, 2023, the passing news of Ralph Cirella was announced by Howard Stern, a radio personality.

Ralph Cirella Cause Of Death?

As per Howard Stern’s statement, “The artist Ralph Cirella was battling with lymphoma. He was taking medication for lymphoma illness.” Further, Ralph Cirella worked with Howard Stern on various reality television shows. Ralph Cirella also appeared in America’s Got Talent with Howard Stern. Ralph Cirella played a significant role in Howard’s life. Howard married Beth Ostrosky through the efforts of Ralph Cirella. The artist Ralph Cirella was born on April 20, 1965. He was also a famous radio broadcaster and designer. In 1985, he was invited to Howard Stern’s WNBC show. After that, they became good friends. Further, Ralph Cirella passed away on December 6, 2023. Swipe up the page.

As we earlier mentioned the artist passed away after battling with rare lymphoma. Howard spent his valuable time with Ralph Cirella. Howard is deeply affected by the sudden passing of Ralph Cirella. He is feeling bad because one of his loving friends Ralph Cirella died at just 58. Ralph Cirella was known for his hard work and dedication to his work. Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time. The family and his loved ones are going through a difficult time. The memorable time he spent with his loved ones will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.