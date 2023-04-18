Ralph Yarl Cause of Death? The Outrage Over Black Teen Ralph Yarl’s Shooting

Recently the news has come on the internet that hundreds of individuals turned out for a rally and march on Sunday to the house where Ralph Yarl was shot last week after going to the incorrect residence to pick up his younger twin siblings. Ralph Yarl’s parents fled to the United States from Liberia to avoid violence before raising a family. That was many years ago. Recently the news has come on the internet and many people are very shocked by his death and now many people are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

However, she marched alongside at least 200 others in Kansas City's Northland in support of Ralph, a 16-year-old child who has been shot and seriously wounded Thursday after going to the wrong residence to pick up his younger twin siblings. Ralph was supposed the meet his brothers at a friend's House on 115th Terrace. He injured up-ringing the doorbell on 115th Street.

Ralph's death has been not confirmed yet and he is still admitted to the hospital. He is doing well now. He has been shot a few days before the meeting while attempting to pick up his younger brothers. The 16 years old boy reportedly rang the wrong doorbell and was shot twice by a white guy. The family members' GoFundMe page asserted that Yarl sought help following the tragedy. As per the report, a neighbor only assisted Yarl after instructing him to lie on the ground with his hands up.

Graves said that the owner of the house who allegedly shot a black youth was arrested on Thursday (April 13). They were held for 24 hours by officers while they examined the site for evidence. Police were capable to discover the allegedly used gun due to their efforts. After contacting the Clay County Prosecutor's Office, the homeowner was freed, awaiting further inquiry. Unless a suspect is charged, he must be released after 24 hours.