Ramachandran Death Reason? Environmental Scientist P.A. Ramachandran Passed Away

P.A. Ramachandran played a key role in crafting numerous action plans that established benchmarks for environmental planning and safeguarding. P.A. Ramachandran, a distinguished environmental scientist, engineer, and writer known for his substantial contributions to shaping multiple action plans that established benchmarks for environmental planning and protection, passed away on December 1, 2023, at a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kerala. He was 82. Originally from Thrissur and residing in Kozhikode, he was undergoing treatment following a fall.





Having served as a fellow of the World Health Organisation (WHO) from 1980 to 1981, Ramachandran played significant roles in various State and Central government institutions. During his tenure as the regional engineer of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, he took decisive actions against the Gwalior Rayons factory for discharging industrial effluents into the Chaliyar river. His role as a consultant was crucial in the design and construction of industrial effluent treatment plants for the Ganga Action Plan in the highly polluted Kanpur industrial belt.

In addition, he provided engineering support for numerous significant projects undertaken by the Kerala Public Works department and the Kerala Water Authority. Recognizing his extensive expertise in the field, coupled with his post-graduation from California State University, he was appointed as the head of the Environment and Safety department for the Government of Dubai and as the Senior Controller of Pollution in the Ministry of Environment, Oman. Furthermore, he served as the lead auditor for an international inspection and certification firm based in Germany.

Ramachandran’s enthusiasm for writing garnered him numerous followers and researchers in the realm of environmental affairs. Some of his notable works include “Ee Kaalavum Kadannu Pokum,” “Nakshathrangale Thottu Nilkkumbol,” and “Ente Haritha Yathrakal.” His journey to Kozhikode in 1976 marked the beginning of his rise as a prominent figure in his field. Surviving him are his wife, Leena Devi, and daughter Anupama. The cremation ceremony is scheduled to occur at the Santhi Kavadam crematorium in Thiruvananthapuram on the evening of December 2 (Saturday).