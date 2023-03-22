Ramadan Calendar 2023 Fasting Timetable Ramazan Sehri-Iftari Date Timings

Ramadan is the Islamic month of the Islamic calendar. It is the ninth month of that calendar. All the Muslims observe this month and abstain from food. There are the five pillars of Islam. The month and the timetable of the Ramadan Islamic period are created according to the moon phases and crescent. It is based on astronomical calculations. Ramadan is a very special month for Muslims all around the world and the word Ramadan is the root in Arabic traditional words. In Arabic, the meaning of Ramadan is dryness or scorching heat. Fasting is most important for every Muslim all around the world but it is not compulsory for those who are ill, traveling, pregnant, breastfeeding, and another disease. Fasting in the month of Ramadan is Wajib that’s means obligatory.

During the fasting peoples are refrained food, water and smoking. They are also refrained the sexual relation during this Islamic month. Some of the peoples say that we also must refrain from swearing. During the fast people can take the food before the sunset and after the sunset. This is the time of taking food because during the day you must refrain from food and drink.

In the month of the Ramadan people continue recitation of Quran and pray to god for their blessing. They believed in the blessing of Allah and fasting is the way to take those blessings. This Islamic month increased the prayers of the peoples.

DAY DATE SEHRI IFTAR 1 Wednesday, March 22, 2023 04:35 AM 06:48 PM 2 Thursday, March 23, 2023 04:34 AM 06:48 PM 3 Friday, March 24, 2023 04:33 AM 06:49 PM 4 Saturday, March 25, 2023 04:32 AM 06:49 PM 5 Sunday, March 26, 2023 04:30 AM 06:50 PM 6 Monday, March 27, 2023 04:29 AM 06:51 PM 7 Tuesday, March 28, 2023 04:28 AM 06:51 PM 8 Wednesday, April 21, 2023 04:26 AM 06:52 PM 9 Thursday, March 29, 2023 04:25 AM 06:52 PM 10 Friday, March 30, 2023 04:24 AM 06:53 PM 11 Saturday, March 31, 2023 04:23 AM 06:53 PM 12 Sunday, April 01, 2023 04:22 AM 06:54 PM 13 Monday, April 02, 2023 04:20 AM 06:55 PM 14 Tuesday, April 03, 2023 04:19 AM 06:55 PM 15 Wednesday, April 04, 2023 04:18 AM 06:56 PM 16 Thursday, April 05, 2023 04:17 AM 06:57 PM 17 Friday, April 06, 2023 04:16 AM 06:57 PM 18 Saturday, April 07, 2023 04:15 AM 06:58 PM 19 Sunday, April 08, 2023 04:13 AM 06:58 PM 20 Monday, April 09, 2023 04:12 AM 06:59 PM 21 Tuesday, April 10, 2023 04:11 AM 06:59 PM 22 Wednesday, April 11, 2023 04:10 AM 07:00 PM 23 Thursday, April 12, 2023 04:09 AM 07:01 PM 24 Friday, April 13, 2023 04:08 AM 07:01 PM 25 Saturday, April 14, 2023 04:07 AM 07:02 PM 26 Sunday, April 15, 2023 04:06 AM 07:02 PM 27 Monday, April 16, 2023 04:05 AM 07:03 PM 28 Tuesday, April 17, 2023 04:04 AM 07:04 PM 29 Wednesday, April 18, 2023 04:03 AM 07:04 PM 30 Thursday, April 18, 2021 04:02 AM 07:05 PM

The Muslim origin of this month also referred as the natiq and due to the intercalary days, this Islamic period comes in the warm season mostly. It is said and believed by many people that the initial revelation of Prophet Mohammed was sent in this Islamic month. Then the Allah proclaimed to Prophet Mohammed for fasting for their sake. Ramzan Calendar Date Timings 2021

This is the new innovation started from that and that was the origin of Muslims by Prophet Mohammed. Quraysh tribe and Jews are used during each day of this Islamic period. It pointed two different event of the day that is the day Noah that left the ark and another event of the day is moses that was saved by the Egyptians by God. This Islamic month is guided to peoples to fully devote for Allah. This devotion towards Allah, give many blessing to them. This Ramadan gives you many things towards Islam and worship fro Allah.

