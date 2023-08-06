Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Not Together: They Split After 5 Years, Check Reason

Recently the Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton names have come on the internet and are trending on social media platforms because of their split news. Since the news has come on the internet many people have been very shocked and they are searching for the news on the internet as they are curious to know about the complete detail. As per the report, Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have separated after more than five years. They went their separate paths. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Not Together

As per the report, the couple first time met during the filming of the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody where the 42-year-old American actor Rami played Freddie Mercury and the 29-year-old actress Lucy illustrated his on-screen girlfriend Mary Austin. They started dating off camera in 2018 after the filming of the biopic that succeeded Malek in an Oscar in 2019. They did not like to share their private time and they kept their away from the people’s eye. It was recently reported that they separated after five years of dating. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, Malek and Boynton split earlier this year “without much publicity.” The source expressed, “They were together for a long time but had parted ways. They have been both moving on in their lives and are busy with work.” Rami has enveloped himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself. He asked Emma to join him to watch Bruce at BST the previous month and they had a great time, shared the insider who said, Rami has been enjoying life and living it up. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The actor got crucial acclaim for his description of Freddie Mercury, who said his love for his girlfriend during one of his acceptance speeches at a movie festival gala. "Lucy Boynton. you are the heart of this movie, you are beyond instantly talented, and you have captured my heart, ' the actor announced in his tribute to Boynton as she looked on from the crowd with fondness. During the 2019 Venice Film Festival which the pair attended together, Boynton spoke about the enthusiasts' craze encircling her boyfriend going beyond the limit at times.