Rana Sanaullah Video Goes Viral On Twitter and Reddit Scandal And Controversy Explained

Rana Sanaullah Leaked Video has been a topic of controversy all over the internet. Rana Sanaullah Leaked video went viral on Twitter. Hareem Shah tells Rana Sanaullah that she will leak his footage if the internet is not restored. Hareem Shah has made news yet again for all the wrong reasons, this time calling out the country's interior minister as the country faced a mobile internet outage.

Rana Sanaullah Video Goes Viral

Shah, 31, said that if the government did not restore the internet within the specified deadline, she would expose Rana Sanaullah’s videos without specifying which recordings she was referring to. Her tweet caused extensive controversy, as netizens were intrigued by the supposed footage, while others dismissed it as a marketing scam. Rana Sanaullah’s Leaked Video has been a topic of interest for netizens. While many remained suspicious of Hareem’s recent threat, other users hope they could see Sanaullah’s video now that the government has ruled out the lifting of the internet block.

Meanwhile, neither Rana Sanaullah nor any other government official has commented on Hareem's video. Hareem Shah is renowned as a troublemaker since she leaked multiple footage of her former acquaintances. She even became a victim of a video leak and blamed it on pals she had lived with for a time.