Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Finally Reveal Daughter Raha’s Face

Today we are going to share some interesting news with you. Recent news has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally showed the face of their daughter Raha to the audience. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter’s face being visible is making a lot of headlines on the internet. Even people have increased their interest to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha. Due to this, we have collected for you every important information related to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter. Scroll up your screen and dig deeper into this news.

As you all know Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most famous couple of Bollywood, whom many people like. Both Ranbir and Alia were known for their acting talent but now they are in the headlines by getting married to each other. If we talk about Alia Bhatt, she is a very beautiful and bold personality. He was born on 15 March 1993 in India. He started his acting career in 2012. He has played powerful roles in many movies including Student of the Year, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and many others.

On the other hand, if we talk about Ranbir Kapoor, he belongs to the Kapoor family. He is also a well-known Indian actor. He was born on 28 September 1982 in Bombay, Maharashtra, India. He started his acting career in 2007 and till now he remains an important part of the Bollywood industry. He has played his best roles in many movies which include Saawariya, Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Jawaani Hai Deewani, Animal, and many other movies.

Apart from the acting talent of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, people also like the love story these days. In 2022, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married. After some time of marriage, the couple gave birth to a lovely daughter, whom they named Raha. However, Raha turned one year old this November and on Christmas day, Ranbir and Alia shared pictures of their daughter. People’s hearts melted after seeing Raha’s lovely pictures. Raha’s pictures where Alia Bhatt was seen with Ranbir Kapoor are becoming increasingly viral on social media. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more latest updates.