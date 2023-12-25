CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Finally Reveal Daughter Raha’s Face

47 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

Today we are going to share some interesting news with you. Recent news has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally showed the face of their daughter Raha to the audience. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter’s face being visible is making a lot of headlines on the internet. Even people have increased their interest to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha. Due to this, we have collected for you every important information related to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter. Scroll up your screen and dig deeper into this news.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Finally Reveal Daughter Raha's Face

As you all know Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most famous couple of Bollywood, whom many people like. Both Ranbir and Alia were known for their acting talent but now they are in the headlines by getting married to each other. If we talk about Alia Bhatt, she is a very beautiful and bold personality. He was born on 15 March 1993 in India. He started his acting career in 2012. He has played powerful roles in many movies including Student of the Year, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and many others.

On the other hand, if we talk about Ranbir Kapoor, he belongs to the Kapoor family. He is also a well-known Indian actor. He was born on 28 September 1982 in Bombay, Maharashtra, India. He started his acting career in 2007 and till now he remains an important part of the Bollywood industry. He has played his best roles in many movies which include Saawariya, Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Jawaani Hai Deewani, Animal, and many other movies.

Apart from the acting talent of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, people also like the love story these days. In 2022, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married. After some time of marriage, the couple gave birth to a lovely daughter, whom they named Raha. However, Raha turned one year old this November and on Christmas day, Ranbir and Alia shared pictures of their daughter. People’s hearts melted after seeing Raha’s lovely pictures. Raha’s pictures where Alia Bhatt was seen with Ranbir Kapoor are becoming increasingly viral on social media. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more latest updates.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

mammoth male enhancement pills reviews arouza ultimate male enhancement pills can exercise cure erectile dysfunction cholesterol lowering drugs erectile dysfunction male enhancement herbal treatment male enhancement for long erection stamina how long do i fast to lose weight pills used for weight loss intestinal worm diet pills lose weight feel cold transform keto plus acv gummies how to lose weight after antidepressants how to lose weight without restriction best proven fat burning pills rapid tone diet pills on shark tank diet and energy pills does green tea fat burner pills work the safest most effective diet pills rapid tone diet pills reviews keto flow gummies review cbd gummies in columbus ohio is cbd good for fibromyalgia pain are thc gummies legal in hawaii cbd gummy carbohydrate cbd production in washington state treetop hemp gummies shopify plus for cbd products which is better for pain relief hemp or cbd hywaze delta 9 gummies slumber thc gummies holistic health cbd gummies full spectrum cherry cannabis gummies organic cbd pain relief balm 20 1 cbd tincture sleep thc cbd gummies reduce blood sugar kanna cbd products thc gummies mail vascular cleaning cbd gummies cannabis gummies store is cbd a good treatment for depression and anxiety