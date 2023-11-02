Headline

Rancho Cordova: 7-vehicle Crash Impacts Traffic Temporarily on Highway 50

4 hours ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a collision involving seven vehicles briefly disrupts traffic on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.
On Wednesday afternoon, a collision involving seven vehicles occurred on the Highway 50 offramp at Sunrise Blvd. in Rancho Cordova, causing disruptions in the eastbound traffic. Sacramento Metro Fire received a report of the incident at 4:25 p.m., and Caltrans issued advisories indicating that multiple lanes were obstructed. By 6 p.m., the crash site had been cleared, as reported by Metro Fire.

Rancho Cordova

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man driving a Toyota Tacoma was speeding and swerved his truck to the right, resulting in a collision with a Subaru Forester in the adjacent lane. The impact led to the driver losing control, causing the truck to veer off the road and up an embankment on the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp. While ascending the off-ramp, the Tacoma collided with a Toyota 4-runner, causing both vehicles to overturn, according to CHP. Additionally, the Tacoma or the 4-runner struck a Toyota Corolla, Subaru Outback, Toyota Camry, and a Toyota Tundra in the aftermath of the initial collision.

7-vehicle Crash Impacts Traffic Temporarily

Incorporated as a city in 2003, Rancho Cordova is part of Sacramento County, California, USA, and is located within the Sacramento Metropolitan Area. As of the 2020 census, its population stood at 79,332. Notably, Rancho Cordova received the All-America City Award in both 2010 and 2019. In 2021, there was an approximate 7.6% increase in traffic fatalities, with the number rising from 3,980 in 2020 to 4,285. The Mileage Death Rate (MDR), which measures fatalities per 100 million miles traveled, reached 1.38 in the same year. Fatalities resulting from alcohol-impaired driving, involving drivers or motorcycle riders with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher, increased by 16%, going from 1,180 in 2020 to 1,370 in 2021.

In 2021, approximately 52.9% of drivers tested after being involved in fatal motor vehicle crashes were found to have tested positive for legal and/or illegal drugs, marking a 5.5% reduction compared to 2020. Fatalities of unrestrained passenger vehicle occupants in all seating positions saw a 12.4% increase, rising from 782 in 2020 to 878 in 2021. Motorcycle fatalities experienced a 3% increase, going from 549 in 2020 to 565 in 2021. Additionally, deaths of motorcyclists not wearing helmets increased by 9%, rising from 34 in 2020 to 37 in 2021. Fatal crashes involving teen drivers aged 15 to 20 saw a 14.8% increase, going from 413 in 2020 to 474 in 2021. There was a 9.4% increase in pedestrian fatalities, with the number rising from 1,013 in 2020 to 1,108 in 2021. Conversely, bicycle fatalities decreased by 8%, declining from 136 in 2020 to 125 in 2021.

