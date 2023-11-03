Rancho Cordova Crash: 7 Cars Involved in Crash Along Highway 50 CCTV Video

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a collision occurred involving seven vehicles on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Authorities reported that the incident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 in the vicinity of Sunrise Avenue. Following a collision involving seven vehicles along Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday afternoon, one individual was transported to the hospital.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported that the multi-car accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Sunrise Avenue. Authorities noted that there were two patients involved, but only one required hospitalization for minor to moderate injuries. Rancho Cordova, located in Sacramento County, California, USA, became an incorporated city in 2003. It is a part of the Sacramento Metropolitan Area and had a population of 79,332 according to the 2020 census. Rancho Cordova was honored with the All-America City Award in both 2010 and 2019.

Rancho Cordova Crash

