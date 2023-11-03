Headline

Rancho Cordova Crash: 7 Cars Involved in Crash Along Highway 50 CCTV Video

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a collision occurred involving seven vehicles on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Authorities reported that the incident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 in the vicinity of Sunrise Avenue. Following a collision involving seven vehicles along Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday afternoon, one individual was transported to the hospital.

Rancho Cordova Crash

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported that the multi-car accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Sunrise Avenue. Authorities noted that there were two patients involved, but only one required hospitalization for minor to moderate injuries. Rancho Cordova, located in Sacramento County, California, USA, became an incorporated city in 2003. It is a part of the Sacramento Metropolitan Area and had a population of 79,332 according to the 2020 census. Rancho Cordova was honored with the All-America City Award in both 2010 and 2019.

Rancho Cordova Crash

There was a roughly 7.6% rise in traffic fatalities, which went up from 3,980 in 2020 to 4,285 in 2021. In 2021, the Mileage Death Rate (MDR), representing fatalities per 100 million miles traveled, stood at 1.38. Fatalities resulting from alcohol-impaired driving, which involves crashes where the driver or motorcycle rider had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher, saw a 16% increase, rising from 1,180 in 2020 to 1,370 in 2021. In 2021, approximately 52.9% of all drivers killed in motor vehicle crashes, who were subjected to testing, were found to have tested positive for legal and/or illegal drugs. This represented a reduction of around 5.5% compared to the figures from 2020.

There was a 12.4% increase in fatalities of unrestrained passenger vehicle occupants in all seating positions, rising from 782 in 2020 to 878 in 2021. There was a 3% uptick in motorcycle fatalities, with the number rising from 549 in 2020 to 565 in 2021. Additionally, deaths of motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets increased by 9%, going from 34 in 2020 to 37 in 2021. Fatal crashes involving teen drivers aged 15 to 20 saw a 14.8% increase, rising from 413 in 2020 to 474 in 2021. There was a 9.4% rise in pedestrian fatalities, with the number increasing from 1,013 in 2020 to 1,108 in 2021. Conversely, bicycle fatalities decreased by 8%, going from 136 in 2020 to 125 in 2021.

