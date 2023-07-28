Randy Meisner Cause of Death? Founding Member of the Eagles, Passed Away at 77

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Randy Meisner. The breaking news is coming that Randy Meisner is no more. This news is at the top of the social media headlines. People are searching in huge quantity about him. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. His sudden demise left the whole community in shock. People want to know his cause of death. How he died? What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious? There are many questions have been raised after his death. If we get any other information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

On July 26, the music industry mourned the loss of Randy Meisner, the co-founding bassist of the iconic rock band, the Eagles. Meisner, whose unique and soaring voice made hits like “Take It To The Limit” unforgettable, passed away at the age of 77 in Los Angeles. He was born on March 8, 1946, in Nebraska, Meisner began his musical journey at a young age. He honed his skills as a bass player and vocalist, eventually joining Rick Nelson & Stone Canyon Band in the early 1960s. Meisner’s talent and passion for music caught the attention of many, including fellow musician Timothy B. Schmit.

Randy Meisner Cause of Death?

People have very eager to know about his cause of death. If you want to know his cause of death so let us tell you that he was suffering from a very serious illness. He was battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for a long time. He died on July 26, 2023. He took his last breath in Los Angeles. This is a very tough time for his family. This is a piece of very heartbreaking and sad news. He was 77 years old at the time of his death. Stay connected to know more.

In 1969, Meisner joined country-rock band Poco as their original bass player. However, it was his next venture that would cement his place in rock history. In 1971, Meisner collaborated with future Eagles members, Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, to form what would become one of the most legendary rock bands of all time. Randy Meisner’s passing brings a sense of loss to the music world, but his legacy as a distinguished bassist and vocalist will live on. His contributions to the Eagles’ success and his remarkable voice will continue to resonate with fans for generations to come.