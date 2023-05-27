Randy Mills Cause of Death? Roxborough High School Student Killed in SEPTA

Here we are sharing sad and shocking news with you that a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the shooting incident. This shooting incident happened on the SEPTA bus. Recently the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Philadelphia police have released CCTV footage of the criminal and a guy on the internet. Officers assert that a recently released police footage catch the moment of SEPTA passenger drew a gun and fired at a teenager. A 15-year-old boy has been identified as Randy Mills. He was a Roxborough High School student. SEPTA police said the shooter entered the Route 23 bus in the city’s Germantown station at 10:45 pm on Wednesday wearing a full-face mask and a sweatshirt. The examiners stated that Mills and the shooter had been sitting across from one another near the front of the bus. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Randy Mills Cause of Death?

Officers claim that when the bus had been traveling down the 52o0 block of Germantown Avenue, the shooter, and Mills got into a verbal quarrel that quickly soar into a physical altercation. The shooter then fled after firing two rounds. When the shooting incident happened, there were eight people riding the bus. When the police reached, they found Randy Mills bleeding and lifeless in the aisle. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

After that 15 years old boy has been taken to the hospital but doctors could not save him and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 52-year-old SEPTA driver informed police drove and opened the bus doors when she heard the gunfire. Since Randy Mills’s passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected to Dekh News for more updates.